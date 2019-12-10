Manly has announced the re-signing of Martin Taupau on a contract extension.
The 29-year-old was set to come out of contract at the end of next season, but has signed a two-year extension taking him through to 2022.
Taupau has played 91 games for the Sea Eagles over the past four years, with 157 NRL games in total after stints at the Bulldogs and Tigers as well as Manly.
MORE TO COME.
Someone told us some porky pies.
Someone told us he was going to roosters.
Great re sign for Manly. One of the best props in the game. Match winner.
I’d love to see him play a couple of game in the back row again. He was very destructive when he used to play there.
Best prop in the NRL followed by Payne Haas
so Manly are not shopping Marty around this year ?
I think it was Angry that told us the porkies?
Didn’t 21 also say he was signing with souffs?
Spot on RopeRooster. Angryeagle is actually mychookmycar. He has stolen a few usernames from different forums. Naveenisgod etc.
True screaming. Angryeagle definitely isn’t the original “Angry Eagle”
Angry. You have disappointed us all son. You faker!
And you have no credibility left by being associated with fools like mychookmycar and naverngod.