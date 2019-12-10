SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Martin Taupau of the Sea Eagles warms up prior to the round 18 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels at Lottoland on July 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manly has announced the re-signing of Martin Taupau on a contract extension.

The 29-year-old was set to come out of contract at the end of next season, but has signed a two-year extension taking him through to 2022.

Taupau has played 91 games for the Sea Eagles over the past four years, with 157 NRL games in total after stints at the Bulldogs and Tigers as well as Manly.

MORE TO COME.

