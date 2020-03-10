It’s official – the Cronulla Sharks have released Josh Morris from the final year of his contract.

It will allow the 33-year old to join the Sydney Roosters, with his release coming after the Sharks’ round two clash with the Storm.

Cronulla released the following statement on the club website.

“The Sharks can confirm they have granted Josh Morris’s request for a release from the final year of his contract to join the Sydney Roosters,” the statement read.

“The 33-year-old will be released following the Sharks round two match against the Melbourne Storm.

“After much internal discussion and following lengthy negotiations with the Sydney Roosters, the release request has been granted ultimately due to circumstances surrounding the Sharks salary cap, a situation which has been impacted by previous infringements.

“Prior to coming to the decision to release Morris, the Sharks explored a myriad of options to ensure they remained salary cap compliant, with the NRL’s suspended $500,000 fine from past breaches the determining factor in the decision.

“Sharks coach John Morris reiterated his desire to keep Josh Morris at the Cronulla club, as communicated in previous media statements, however he is understanding of the Club’s position and has agreed to the release request.

“Coach Morris, while disappointed to see a player of Josh Morris’s experience leave the Club, was confident in the ability in his outside backs, with exciting young players in Bronson Xerri, Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo amongst those set to cover for the loss.

“In the release conditions the Sharks will be paid a transfer fee.

“The club will also consider their options in regard to pursuing Roosters top-30 player Poasa Faamausili having been given permission to negotiate by the Sydney Roosters.”