Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has confirmed three changes to his line-up for this Thursday's vital clash against Parramatta, less than 24 hours after naming his side on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite being named, Walters has confirmed that Broncos trio Selwyn Cobbo, Rhys Kennedy and Ryan James will all miss the must-win clash against the Eels for a myriad of reasons.

Cobbo is being rested following the 60-12 thumping from the Storm, Walters opting to play Jordan Pereira on the right wing this weekend while 20-year-old Cobbo continues to adjust to full-time first-grade commitments.

“Selwyn is a bit fatigued,” Walters said during his press conference.

“It shows a lot of honesty from Selwyn. It’s a big call and the call had to be made.

“He came and saw me earlier in the week. We thought he might progress quicker than he has, but he is not right to go so we will play Jordan Pereira. He has done a good job for us when he has come into the side so he is itching to get out.

“There is nothing to do with discipline. Selwyn is just a bit tired. He is a young fella, he’s had a big season with Origin and we just feel he needs a break."

Ryan James may have played his final NRL game after breaking his finger, and will miss the Parramatta game despite being named at lock, handing youngster Keenan Palasia a first-grade reprieve.

Super League-bound Rhys Kennedy is the final omission from Walters' 17, instead handing the opportunity to young Newcastle prospect Zac Hosking, who recently announced his impending move to Penrith in 2023.

While the trio are all big outs in their own right, Walters did confirm that Kurt Capewell was a certain starter for the contest.

The Broncos face off against the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, 7:50pm AEST. While the winner will practically guarantee their finals spot, the loser will have the weight of the world on their shoulders with Canberra ensuring they stay in the hunt for the eight.