Wayde Egan's performance for the New Zealand Warriors has sparked conversations about his potential inclusion in the NSW State of Origin team, and both his coach, Andrew Webster, and captain, Tohu Harris agree.

Andrew Webster didn't hold back in his assessment following Saturday's big win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I think the next step is that he has to play State of Origin for him for sure. I've said it to Wayde. I believe he should be an Origin player," Webster said during his post-game press conference.

Webster has promoted Egan's talent and the Warriors' unique style of play that has developed around him to showcase his abilities. Webster mused about the challenge an Egan and Api Koroisau combination could pose to Queensland, noting their ability to make others look good and seize opportunities.

“You can't be that talented and that good [and not play Origin]. We have a style of play we put around him so he can do that and show his talent and he is exceptional," Webster added.

“I don't think you'd get two better New South Wales nines that are going to ask so many questions of Queensland than Api [Koroisau] and Wayde. They are two guys who ask so many questions and make other guys look good and that's what they do. If they [the opposition] start worrying about others, then that's when Wayde takes opportunities and he is just brilliant.”

Tohu Harris echoed Webster's sentiments, admiring Egan's calm and precise decision-making.

“He is just so calm. He doesn't really get flustered in his decision making. The execution of the pass is very rarely wrong," Harris said.

Despite the high praise, Egan faces stiff competition from established players like Api Koroisau, Reece Robson and Damien Cook, albeit with Cook's form currently under scrutiny. Egan's proneness to injury could be a concern for selectors.

Former NSW coach Brad Fittler was known for leaning towards players who played in teams that were performing well. While that would potentially have hurt Damien Cook's chances, the Blues could look a lot different this year under new coach Michael Maguire.

Egan's 2023 performance statistics are impressive, boasting a 92.1% tackle efficiency, 1,140 running metres and 5 tries. He plays a vital role at the Warriors.

Egan's journey from Penrith's junior system to becoming a key player for the Warriors, alongside overcoming challenges like shoulder surgery, has proven his resilience and growth.