Wests Tigers' half Jackson Hastings has been suspended for three weeks after failing to have a dangerous throw charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Hastings was hit with a Grade 2 charge by the match review committee for a tackle on Tex Hoy in the 13th minute of the Tigers' abysmal loss to the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

Hastings was one of the Tigers' best, although couldn't get his team on the scoreboard until the 75th minute of the game.

The half, who has played in each of the opening two games of the season, in failing to have the charge downgraded, has seen his ban jump from two to three matches, meaning he will now not be due to return until Round 6.

In the meantime, Hastings will miss a home game against the Warriors this Friday, an away game against the Titans in Round 4, and a difficult away trip to the Shire for a clash with the Cronulla Sharks in Round 5.

Joe Ofahengaue, who was involved in the same tackle, escaped with only a fine, while Hastings was ruled to have done more of the heavy lifting in the tackle.

Hastings was named in the Tigers' team for this Friday's clash with the Warriors, however, will now be forced to withdraw from the game.

Jock Madden, who has been linked with a move away from the Tigers over a lack of playing time, will likely be the man to slot in alongside Luke Brooks in the halves, unless Maguire elects for a more left-field option with Tyrone Peachey playing in the halves.

The Tigers will trim their squad to 19 players at 6pm (AEDT) on Thursday evening.