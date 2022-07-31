The NRL’s match review committee has run its eye over yesterday’s games and handed down charges, with two of the game’s most in-form back-rowers leading the list.

Broncos mainstay and 2022 Wally Lewis Medal winner Patrick Carrigan has been referred straight to the judiciary following his 73rd-minute hip-drop tackle on Tigers star Jackson Hastings.

Carrigan came in as the third man and bent Hastings back over his own ankle in an awkward position that left the Tigers lock writhing in agony on the turf.

Though the incident was initially missed by on-field officials, the foul play was brought to the fore by the Bunker and Carrigan was placed on report.

It remains to be seen what kind of ban Carrigan faces, although Dragons back-rower Tyrell Fuimaono missed five weeks at the start of the season for an equally dangerous tackle.

The MRC also singled out South Sydney Rabbitoh Tom Burgess for a careless high tackle on Ronaldo Mulitalo in golden point between South Sydney and Cronulla.

The Rabbitohs prop lunged in a desperate attempt at cover defence but it came off badly and ultimately handed Nicho Hynes the opportunity to ice the game.

Burgess will miss one match with an early plea, but could miss two if he contests the charge.

In-form Raiders prop Joe Tapine was also charged after he lashed out at David Fifita in Canberra’s win over the Gold Coast.

There’s a lot of debate around the issue, with Tapine the victim of an illegal cannonball-style tackle before the punch for which he was charged – although Titans rake Aaron Booth has escaped any sanction for the controversial method.