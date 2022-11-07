Utility Will Smith has signed a fulltime training contract with the Wests Tigers for the 2023 season in a boost to the club's depth.

That will have the opportunity to become a Top 30 deal during the pre-season.

The journeyman utility was released by the Gold Coast Titans in the middle of the 2022 season just months after signing for the club, citing personal reasons.

Smith returned to New South Wales, and then moved to the other side of the world where he finished 2022 in the English Super League with Hull FC, but will now return to the NRL in 2023.

Should Smith land a Top 30 deal for the 2023 season, minutes are likely to be available after the departure of Tyrone Peachey, who served as the club's main utility in 2022.

Smith can play virtually anywhere in the backline, and has at times filled in at hooker as well during his 84 NRL games across time at the Panthers, Eels and Titans during nine seasons.

Coach Tim Sheens said the 30-year-old's utility value and experience is crucial.

“Will is a talented player who can cover a lot of positions,” said Sheens.

"His experience will be very helpful because we have such a young squad.”

Smith was a talented youngster, however, struggled to break into the NRL after playing in Newcastle during the National Youth Competition, and for the club's NSW Cup team before switching to Penrith, where he would debut in 2014.

Smith will likely fight for a bench spot at the Tigers, with Jackson Hastings, Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks battling for the spots in the halves.

Apisai Koroisau will join the club to play at hooker, and while Jacob Liddle left to join the St George Illawarra Dragons, Smith will likely find himself in competition with Jake Simpkin for minutes in first-grade.