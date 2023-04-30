The Manly Sea Eagles are investigating a fight involving playmaker Josh Schuster at the club's training session.

First reported by The Daily Telegraph, playmaker Josh Schuster and Dean Matterson were witnessed by coach Anthony Seilbold in a punch-up at training.

Dean Matterson is the younger brother of Eels and Origin forward Ryan Matterson and currently plays for the Blacktown Workers. The Blacktown Workers are Manly's NSW Cup reserve grade team.

"As far as I'm concerned it was a non-event," Anthony Seibold said to The Daily Telegraph.

However, sources revealed to the news publication that the fight was far from that. According to The Daily Telegraph, the source also stated Josh Aloiai stepped in to break up the fight.

"It went from a joke to something serious," a source said to The Daily Telegraph.

"There was a bit of slapping for fun and then it got ugly and punches were exchanged."

Schuster is currently out-of-favour at the Sea Eagles and has endured multiple injuries and fitness struggles.