It's easy to forget that just over two years ago, Josh Mansour was scoring a try in an NRL Grand Final, now the former Kangaroo is without a contract just five weeks away from trials.

It looked like a fairytale come true when Josh Mansour signed with South Sydney, returning to the club he played in the Toyota Cup for before a nine-year stint with Penrith, but it wasn't to be.

Mansour played just 16 games in two years, overlooked for the likes of Taane Milne, Jaxson Paulo and Izaac Thompson before being told he wouldn't be re-signed by the Rabbitohs.

His contract officially ran out on November 1st whilst playing for Lebanon at the World Cup, eliminated by the Kangaroos just days after his deal ended, meaning he wouldn't be paid beyond the international campaign.

While Super League interest has been high, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Mansour is focused on remaining in the NRL to finish his career instead of uprooting his family for a short stint in England.

A full NRL season elsewhere could see 'the Sauce' tick off two milestones in the same season, currently sitting on 174 career games as well as 86 tries over the past 11 seasons.

While he hasn't completely closed off Super League interest and is still reportedly open to the switch, his preference is clear in remaining in Sydney, and won't entertain an overseas move until all options here are exhausted.

The outside back will be aiming to get a deal done before trials kick-off in the first week of February.