Renowned NRL player and coaching agent Chris Orr is reportedly set to meet with the Parramatta Eels.

After confirming on Tuesday that they wanted Wayne Bennett as coach, the Eels will now have to consider other candidates for the top coaching job.

Arthur's assistant, Trent Barrett, will take over the coaching reigns on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. However, it has not been confirmed if he will remain at the club beyond this season.

The Sydney Morning Herald has since revealed that Chris Orr from Pacific Sports Management will meet with officials from the Parramatta Eels on Thursday as the club intensifies its search for a new head coach.

In what could have big implications for the future of the Parramatta Eels, Orr is the agent of Cronulla Sharks and QLD Maroons assistant coach Josh Hannay.

A frontrunner for the vacant position along with Jason Ryles, and Michael Maguire, Hannay is regarded as one of the best assistants in the NRL and has helped guide the Sharks to the top of the ladder this season.

A former centre for the North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks, Hannay has worked under Paul Green, John Morris, Billy Slater and Craig Fitzgibbon.

While Chris Orr manages Josh Hannay, he also manages several coaches who have been linked with the Eels and could potentially find themselves in the head coaching role.

Orr's client list includes Jason Demetriou (recently sacked South Sydney Rabbitohs coach), Justin Holbrook (Sydney Roosters assistant), David Furner (South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant) and John Morris (Wests Tigers assistant).

Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles is another candidate for the head coaching role. Touted as one of the leading frontrunners, Craig Bellamy confirmed the club wouldn't stand in Ryles' way if the Eels wanted him.

“We don't want him to go, but it's not very often that you get those sort of opportunities so if he wanted to go, I wouldn't imagine we would stand in his way," Bellamy told media.

“He's doing a really good job for us. He's doing some defence with our ruck, but he's also taken on the role as leadership coach and a bit in recruitment. We're mixing things up for him.”