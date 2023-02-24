One of the infamous 'Manly Seven' players that sat out the Sea Eagles' pride jersey match last year has backed the NRL's floated 'Respect Round' for the upcoming season.

Josh Aloiai sat out the Round 20 clash against the Roosters last year alongside Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Toafofoa Sipley, Tolutau Koula and Christian Tuipulotu, with the ideals of the pride jersey not lining up with their religion.

However, with ARLC chairman Peter V'landys floating a 'Respect Round' that takes all people's beliefs into consideration, Aloiai is backing the new concept.

“I don't think we'll be put into that position again. Peter V'landys has spoken about a Respect Round, and I really like the thought of that. That is true inclusivity," Aloiai told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“If he goes with that, then of course that's great.

“I appreciated him reaching out last year. For him to go out of his way, and to make sure we were doing alright and if he could help in any way ... obviously things can get crazy. Respect Round makes a lot of sense.”

The decision to sit out the game divided the playing group, and the match became the second of Manly's even consecutive losses to finish the season, and fall out of top eight contention.

All reports are that the group have never been closer under the tutelage of new coach Anthony Seibold, and if their pre-season form is anything to gauge, the playing group have put the drama behind them.

V'landys admits the 'Respect Round' concept is still yet to be signed off on, and requires the ARLC tick of approval, however believes the idea has merit.

“I thought Josh and the boys were under immense pressure last year, at the end of the day they're human beings, they have mental health, and I wanted to check in and make sure Josh was OK,” V'landys said.

“What I gleaned from Josh was he was always respectful of the LGBTQI+ community. He has his own views but doesn't broadcast them.

“Which is why I've spoken about a Respect Round. It's not a throwaway line. My firm belief in life is everyone is equal, we're all the same, it doesn't matter what your sexual preference is, but a Respect Round would include everybody.”

Aloiai credits Seibold for bringing the group together, and putting them all onto the same path - a return to finals footy.

“The change has been really refreshing,” Aloiai said. “‘Seibs' has had a real focus on galvanising us and making sure we spend extra time together and get to know each other on a deeper level.

“I think perhaps we weren't as connected as we needed to be on the field last year, which is why we weren't getting results. And when you are not winning, everything becomes a bit more stressful. “Right now, we're doing such a good job buying into what makes a good team, which is closeness, connectivity, brotherhood - it's a new Manly mentality we're trying to drive and build.” While Aloiai and V'landys support the 'Respect Round' idea, not everyone is so open to the concept. Josh Cavallo, an A-League player plying his trade for Adelaide United, came out as gay in 2021, and as his competition readies itself for their first pride round, concedes it's disappointing that the NRL can't follow suit. “It's disappointing. I don't think there's any excuse not to have a pride round or pride shirt, or you don't want to wear rainbow colours. It's 2023. Grow up," Cavallo said on Triple J's radio show Hack. “It's just helping people that are struggling in life. You don't realise by wearing that shirt, or having a pride round, how many people that will help to come out. "To see people saying ‘no' or ‘why do we have to have a pride round?' ... it's helping people in such a positive way, and making the world better, so why not?”