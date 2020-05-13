Melbourne Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr is set to contest a Public Health Order fine against him, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Addo-Carr, Newcastle Knights fullback Tyronne Roberts-Davies and Latrell Mitchell all received a $1,000 infringement notice for breaching the social distance requirements during a camping trip hosted at Mitchell’s farm from the NSW police.

In response to the infringement notice, Addo-Carr has hired the services of lawyer Elias Tabchouri to help fight the notice as well as responding to the NRL’s fine.

The NRL handed $50,000 fines to Addo-Carr and Mitchell, with 60 per cent suspended for the rest of the season.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, it meant that there could only be gatherings up to two people at one time and not more than two people.

However, Addo-Carr’s legal department is arguing that the social distancing rules were not broken due to the fact they were on private land that was owned by Mitchell.

Despite this, even though Addo-Carr believes he did not break any laws involved he still issued a public apology on his Instagram account.

“Firstly, I’d just like to apologise for my actions this weekend, nothing was intentional or deliberate,” he said last month.

“A couple of family members of mine were going through a really tough time at the moment and I got in contact with Latrell to go out to his private property and try to connect to our culture again and try to put a smile on their faces and have a bit of fun as well.

“I can’t wait to go out there and finally play some footy and like I said before, I’m really sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

The matter will be health with in court and an outcome will be announced later this year.