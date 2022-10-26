PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Joseph Suaalii of the Roosters looks dejected after the Roosters were defeated by the Pamthers during the round 15 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

If Joseph Suaalii wants to play fullback for the Sydney Roosters in the future, the youngster has the perfect audition to do so as he faces club coach Trent Robinson at the World Cup.

Suaalii has had a few teething problems at times playing in the No. 1 for Samoa at the World Cup, however he's matched those clunky plays with moments of brilliance, and he's doing it in front of the right crowd.

While he showed Nick Politis his capabilities during Samoa's 72-4 towel up over Greece, who the Roosters supremo is sponsoring at the tournament, now he gets the chance to end Trent Robinson's World Cup when Suaalii faces France in the final round of pool games.

QUEANBEYAN, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Joseph Suaalii of the Bears runs the ball during the NSW Cup Trial Match between the North Sydney Bears and the Canberra Raiders at Seiffert Oval on February 27, 2021 in Queanbeyan, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old, who turned down a Kangaroos berth to play for Samoa, is averaging 244 metres a game at the back, and while he's no chance of pinching the tricolours' No.1 jersey from James Tedesco, he's putting his talent on show.

The youngster isn't focusing on facing Robinson, instead focusing on the impact Samoa can still have on the tournament.

“I don't see it as going up against [Robinson], more just against France,” Suaalii told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love Robbo and I know he's doing a good job with the French team.

“Obviously last week was tough and we had a lot to improve on, but we still have the belief that we can win this competition.

“That hasn't changed and that's still the goal. We faced up to the truth out of that first game and we'll use it for this next game coming up and get ready for France.”

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 05: Roosters coach Trent Robinson watches on during a Sydney Roosters NRL training session at Kippax Lake on March 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Roosters are still in the process of tying up Suaalii beyond his current deal.

The outside back has an option in his favour for the 2024 season, however the constant threat of Rugby Australia as well as being resigned to remain on an edge in Bondi could sway the teenager.

While reports came that the former Rabbitoh had turned down a Kangaroos spot because Samoa would allow him to play his natural position, Suaalii denied the claims, instead doubling down on his reasons for switching allegiances.

“I didn't take any notice of that,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I picked with my heart and my heart was saying play for Samoa. That was all I needed and I don't take any notice of what anyone else says.

“This is my first time learning about the culture, my family and where they come from and I'm really enjoying that side of the Samoan people. I want to learn the language and I'm still getting involved in that.

“When everyone's in the circle performing the Siva Tau, you're embracing your ancestors and we've been doing it for hundreds of years.

“To do what my grandfather did, it's honestly just a goose bump feeling.”

There are whispers that Suaalii may shift to the centres in 2023 with either Paul Momirovski or Jaxson Paulo to move into the right wing spot, however there's no reason to rush the young gun's development.

Whether it be on the wing, in the centres or at fullback, Joseph Suaalii will be making an impact on Australian sport for the next 15 years.