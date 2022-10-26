If Joseph Suaalii wants to play fullback for the Sydney Roosters in the future, the youngster has the perfect audition to do so as he faces club coach Trent Robinson at the World Cup.

Suaalii has had a few teething problems at times playing in the No. 1 for Samoa at the World Cup, however he's matched those clunky plays with moments of brilliance, and he's doing it in front of the right crowd.

While he showed Nick Politis his capabilities during Samoa's 72-4 towel up over Greece, who the Roosters supremo is sponsoring at the tournament, now he gets the chance to end Trent Robinson's World Cup when Suaalii faces France in the final round of pool games.

The 19-year-old, who turned down a Kangaroos berth to play for Samoa, is averaging 244 metres a game at the back, and while he's no chance of pinching the tricolours' No.1 jersey from James Tedesco, he's putting his talent on show.

The youngster isn't focusing on facing Robinson, instead focusing on the impact Samoa can still have on the tournament.

“I don't see it as going up against [Robinson], more just against France,” Suaalii told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I love Robbo and I know he's doing a good job with the French team.

“Obviously last week was tough and we had a lot to improve on, but we still have the belief that we can win this competition.

“That hasn't changed and that's still the goal. We faced up to the truth out of that first game and we'll use it for this next game coming up and get ready for France.”

The Roosters are still in the process of tying up Suaalii beyond his current deal.

The outside back has an option in his favour for the 2024 season, however the constant threat of Rugby Australia as well as being resigned to remain on an edge in Bondi could sway the teenager.

While reports came that the former Rabbitoh had turned down a Kangaroos spot because Samoa would allow him to play his natural position, Suaalii denied the claims, instead doubling down on his reasons for switching allegiances.

“I didn't take any notice of that,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I picked with my heart and my heart was saying play for Samoa. That was all I needed and I don't take any notice of what anyone else says. “This is my first time learning about the culture, my family and where they come from and I'm really enjoying that side of the Samoan people. I want to learn the language and I'm still getting involved in that.