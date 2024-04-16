The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that Joseph Manu will leave the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity in a new code.

On Tuesday, Manu informed the Roosters that he will make the move to rugby union by signing with the Toyota Verblitz (a Japanese rugby club).

The move comes after he broke the record for most run metres in a single game against the Knights last Thursday, filling in for the concussed James Tedesco.

The 2022 Golden Boot winner and New Zealand international first admitted that he was open to leaving for rugby union at the beginning of the year in February.

Growing up playing in the 15-man code, Manu wants to challenge himself in the sport and is the second Rooster to make the cross-code switch, following in the footsteps of teammate and good friend Joseph Suaalii.

“I have cherished my time playing rugby league for the Roosters so it's been a tough decision to leave the club and NRL," said Manu.

"I will always be grateful to wear the Roosters jersey and to everyone who has supported me and provided me with some incredible opportunities.

“While I'm excited to embrace the challenge of playing rugby in Japan, right now I am focused on finishing this year strongly and performing at my very best for the Roosters."

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson thanked Joseph Manu for his tenure at the club and wishes him all the best in the 15-man code.

“Joey has been open about his desire to experience the challenge of living overseas with his young family, and of playing in a different environment, so while we are sad to see him go, we fully support him," Robinson added.

“Joey will always be a Rooster. He is very clear on what he wants to achieve this season and we look forward to sharing the year ahead."