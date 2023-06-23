Former Manly Sea Eagles outside back Jorge Taufua has signed a new deal with the Bradford Bulls to continue his career after being released.

Taufua signs with Bradford Bulls within one day after being released by Wakefield Trinity. The Bulls compete in the RFL Championship- the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

Before he decided to go to England, Taufua spent 11 seasons in the NRL with Manly before leaving them in the middle of the 2022 season. In the 164 appearances, he scored 88 tries, totalling 352 points.

He also managed to represent both Tonga and Samoa. Taufua played for Tonga on five occasions (2013-17) and Samoa on three occasions (2018-19).

Taufua is renowned for his big hits in defence and powerful runs in attack. For a while, he was on the same side as Steve Matai with the two making one of the most dangerous edges in the NRL competition.

“I'm eager to be joining the Bradford Bulls," Taufua said.

“It is a club with proud history and that is striving at the top end of the league for promotion so this is an exciting challenge for me to be a part of.

“I look forward to doing my part for this team and club, meeting the squad and staff and passionate community.

“Bradford fans can expect me to represent and respect their club and community by my desire and effort and hopefully together we can achieve great things by the end of the year.

“I have heard great things about the fans and am looking forward to meeting them.”