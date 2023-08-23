After becoming the youngest player to ever debut in the NRL at 16 years of age in 2008, Jordan Rankin has officially announced his retirement from the game 16 years on.

In a career that has spanned 16 seasons, the Parramatta Eels NSW Cup captain played for the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers, as well as English Super League teams Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers before joining the Eels in 2020.

During his stint in the NRL, he would play 40 games and score eight tries and 88 points, whilst his Super League career would consist of 124 games, 37 tries and 304 points.

He has since become a captain and coach of the NSW Cup team and worked as an assistant coach for the club's premiership-winning SG Ball team.

“I've been fortunate enough to be involved in rugby league for so long. I've made lifelong friends and I'm very grateful to the game for the opportunities it has given me," Rankin said.

“I'm now completely focussed on my coaching role for Jersey Flegg, and I'm looking forward to using my experience to help the next generation of young Eels players achieve their dreams of playing in the NRL one day."

Mark O'Neill, the Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football, spoke on Rankin's retirement from the game.

“Jordan has enjoyed a great playing career and is ready to move into the next stage of his life with our Club," said O'Neill.

“His experience and relationship with our young players will be a wonderful asset for his coaching role and we look forward to supporting him through it."

Jordan Rankin will line up in his last game for the Eels' NSW Cup team this weekend when they face the Penrith Panthers. He will then be promoted to the head coaching role for the club's Jersey Flegg team in 2024.

