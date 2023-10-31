North Queensland Cowboys veteran forward Jordan McLean has confirmed his future by agreeing to a new contract.

McLean has agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cowboys, meaning it will be his seventh season in Cowboys colours and his 12th season in the NRL.

It was believed there could have been interest both in the English Super League and with other NRL clubs.

Many clubs locally could have used a veteran like McLean to add depth to the middle third rotation, given the lack of talent available on the open market and the number of roster spots that are still to be filled across the competition for the 2024 campaign.

“We're delighted to announce we've agreed to terms with Jordan for another year,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a club statement.

“Under Todd, Jordan has produced some of his most consistent football of his career. He's a leader on the field and he sets the standard for our playing group every day at training.

“He is a great example to our younger players to show them how to prepare yourself for a game every week over what is a long and gruelling season.”

His 2022 season, which was his best in Cowboys colours, was so good that he was added to the New South Wales State of Origin squad at one point before injury ruled him out. It was a season where, in 22 games, he averaged 113 metres per game and tackled at almost 97 per cent.

The veteran, in a struggling Cowboys side, continued to be a solid face throughout 2023, putting up similar numbers to the ones he had achieved the year before.

In 2023, he registered 574 tackles at 96.2 per cent efficiency and continues to rank among the NRL's top defensive middle forwards.