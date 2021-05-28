Sharks star Shaun Johnson spoke to NRL.com on his future in the league after his contract with Cronulla runs out this year.

Johnson played down speculation after recent reports of a meeting with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika fuelled talk that the Kiwi could be making a move to rugby.

The veteran admitted a code switch could be given consideration, but only if it was in Japan.

“It’s not heading back to New Zealand to play rugby or anything like that,” Johnson said.

“It would only be to head to Japan if that opportunity came up. But that was just a bit of an interest of a conversation.

“It was never anything like, ‘Yep, let’s lock it in’. It was just talking to the right people to see if it was a possibility, how that could look.”

The 30-year-old stressed that the discussion around a lucrative stint in Japan was merely part of exploring “all options” regarding his sporting future.

“It’s really nothing to blow up… You’re looking for a job, you get as much information as you can about what’s out there,” he said.

“It’s no different for us [athletes].”

Despite teasing the move, Johnson also spoke of “little chats here and there” with incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

“It was a good honest chat and it was a really good conversation. I’m really glad we’ve certainly linked up and had that chat,” Johnson added.

“As a player as well you want to know who you’re playing for and what sort of coach your playing under so it goes both ways.”

Refusing to make any assurances, Johnson emphasised his priority was to get back to being fit and playing good footy. The veteran has only managed three appearances in 2021 after suffering an Achilles in round 19 last year.

“I haven’t got anything set in stone with where I’m going to be next year at this point.

“I’ve just been purely focused on trying to get back in the side and stringing some games together and getting back to where I left things last year.”

Johnson is set to play his 200th NRL game against the Titans on Sunday.