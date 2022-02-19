Despite recent claims that he has what it takes to lead a first-grade side from the coaches' box, Newcastle legend Andrew Johns has stated that there was "absolutely no chance" that he would take on a head coaching role.

The eighth immortal's words come in the wake of his older brother and leading league pundit, Matty Johns, stating that 'Joey' was primed to take on one of 16 positions when he saw fit.

However, when speaking directly to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, the 26-time Kangaroo expressed that his sibling and former halves partner was way off the mark.

“Bloody Matty, what’s he talking about?” Johns said.

“Seriously there’s no chance of me becoming an NRL coach. Absolutely no chance.”

With a glittering playing career that spanned 15 seasons and two hemispheres, 'Joey's wealth of experience was seen as his leading strength by brother Matty.

Still, Andrew believed that there was a distinct difference between preparing himself and getting an entire squad keyed in on game day.

“I dealt with pressure as a player but I was out there and could control it,” Johns continued.

“As a coach, there’s the entire club. I just love what I’m doing with the specialised stuff at the Knights with the halves and the younger players.”

While claiming that this inability to rise to the requirements of the role left him with admiration for those that do, Johns also stressed that with his myriad of media commitments with both the Nine Network and The Sydney Morning Herald, it would be impossible to find enough time to create a groove in the hot seat.

“I love what I do at Channel 9 – it’s a dream job,” he said.

“As long as you prepare, there’s no pressure. If you’re a head NRL coach, it’s the exact opposite and I don’t need that.

“You want to sit down for dinner and have your head in a family conversation without worrying about your footy team.

“You want to sleep at night. I want to have time to go for a surf.

“I really admire all NRL coaches for the time they put in and the pressure they absorb. But it’s not for me. Matty can go and dream up some other ideas.”

Although left untouched, Johns' now public battles with frontal lobe epilepsy - believed to be brought on by repeat concussions - is likely another key factor in his choice to stick to specialised assistant coaching.

As stated, the 249-game Knight is back on his old stomping ground in the Hunter with an eye to help his former club's halves combinations.

Johns and the Knights are set to commence their 2022 campaign with a trail contest against Canterbury at 7:00pm local time on Monday night at McDonald Jones Stadium.