Immortal Andrew Johns has called for New South Wales half Luke Keary to be dropped for game two of the Origin series after Queensland claimed a memorable victory.

The Maroons scored 18 unanswered points in the opening 27 minutes of the second half and held on to take out the first match 18-14, with questions arising for the Blues squad.

Speaking on Channel Nine’s coverage, Johns said Brad Fittler should opt to drop Keary and bring Cody Walker into the side for next Wednesday.

“I think that he comes into for Luke Keary,” Johns said.

“Luke, defensively tonight, looked a little bit vulnerable on that side of the field.

“They have had a long year the Roosters, they have been up for a long time.

“What I saw tonight in the last 15 to 20 minutes I think that Cody Walker has to start.

“He has to come in at five-eighth. He provides a lot of creativity.

“The Blues’ left side of the field looked vulnerable on occasions.

“I thought when he came on the field, Cody, he likes to play.

“He likes to get his hands on the ball and he likes to create. At times in that second half obviously the Blues were on the back foot. At times they had a quick play the ball and the halves didn’t stand up and play.

“Once you get those quick play the balls you have to strike. They got bogged down and two negative. That is where Queensland were vulnerable.”