Australia have confirmed the Jillaroos squad for the Women's Rugby League World Cup, to be played in England later this month.
The 24-player squad features plenty of familiar faces, with the Jillaroos heading to the World Cup as heavy favourites.
Three captains have been confirmed, with Ali Brigginshaw, Kezie Apps and Sam Bremner to lead the team as they look to defend the trophy they last won in 2017 on home soil.
They are joined by a host of in-form players out of the recent NRLW competition, with Millie Boyle, Kennedy Cherrington, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston, Simaima Taufa and Tamika Upton all picked out of yesterday's grand final between the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights.
Maybe the biggest name to miss out was Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato, who has had a superb year in both NRLW competitions played this season.
Jillaroos squad for Rugby League World Cup
Kezie Apps (c) - St George Illawarra Dragons
Sam Bremner (c) - Sydney Roosters
Ali Brigginshaw (c) - Brisbane Broncos
Tarryn Aiken - Brisbane Broncos
Millie Boyle - Newcastle Knights
Lauren Brown - Gold Coast Titans
Jaime Chapman - Brisbane Broncos
Kennedy Cherrington - Parramatta Eels
Shenae Ciesolka - Brisbane Broncos
Yasmin Clydsdale - Newcastle Knights
Keeley Davis - St George Illawarra Dragons
Taliah Fuimaono - St George Illawarra Dragons
Tallisha Harden - Brisbane Broncos
Caitlan Johnston - Newcastle Knights
Keilee Joseph - Sydney Roosters
Isabelle Kelly - Sydney Roosters
Olivia Kernick - Sydney Roosters
Shannon Mato - Gold Coast Titans
Evania Pelite - Gold Coast Titans
Julia Robinson - Brisbane Broncos
Jessica Sergis - Sydney Roosters
Simaima Taufa - Parramatta Eels
Tamika Upton - Newcastle Knights
Holli Wheeler - St George Illawarra Dragons