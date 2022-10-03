Australia have confirmed the Jillaroos squad for the Women's Rugby League World Cup, to be played in England later this month.

The 24-player squad features plenty of familiar faces, with the Jillaroos heading to the World Cup as heavy favourites.

Three captains have been confirmed, with Ali Brigginshaw, Kezie Apps and Sam Bremner to lead the team as they look to defend the trophy they last won in 2017 on home soil.

They are joined by a host of in-form players out of the recent NRLW competition, with Millie Boyle, Kennedy Cherrington, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston, Simaima Taufa and Tamika Upton all picked out of yesterday's grand final between the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights.

Maybe the biggest name to miss out was Dragons fullback Emma Tonegato, who has had a superb year in both NRLW competitions played this season.

Jillaroos squad for Rugby League World Cup

Kezie Apps (c) - St George Illawarra Dragons

Sam Bremner (c) - Sydney Roosters

Ali Brigginshaw (c) - Brisbane Broncos

Tarryn Aiken - Brisbane Broncos

Millie Boyle - Newcastle Knights

Lauren Brown - Gold Coast Titans

Jaime Chapman - Brisbane Broncos

Kennedy Cherrington - Parramatta Eels

Shenae Ciesolka - Brisbane Broncos

Yasmin Clydsdale - Newcastle Knights

Keeley Davis - St George Illawarra Dragons

Taliah Fuimaono - St George Illawarra Dragons

Tallisha Harden - Brisbane Broncos

Caitlan Johnston - Newcastle Knights

Keilee Joseph - Sydney Roosters

Isabelle Kelly - Sydney Roosters

Olivia Kernick - Sydney Roosters

Shannon Mato - Gold Coast Titans

Evania Pelite - Gold Coast Titans

Julia Robinson - Brisbane Broncos

Jessica Sergis - Sydney Roosters

Simaima Taufa - Parramatta Eels

Tamika Upton - Newcastle Knights

Holli Wheeler - St George Illawarra Dragons