The Jersey Flegg Cup will enter its third round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Back 1 - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors 2 - Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles 3 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Kaiviti Silktails 4 - Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks 5 - Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers 7 - Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Next Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors Canberra Raiders 1. Peyton Jenkins

2. Kane Rushton

3. Regan Carr

4. Siamani Leuluai

5. Jesse Limon

6. Jalen Afamasaga

7. Mitch Henderson

8. Mitchell Prest

9. Owen Pattie

10. Vena Patuki-Case

11. Delahia Wigmore

12. Noah Martin

13. Jaxon Lavender Interchange

14. Jack Sandford

15. Tane Kiriona

16. Tahrell Feaveai

17. Jayden Ford New Zealand Warriors In: Luke Hansen, Caleb Laiman, Makaia Tafua

Out: Andrew Nanse, Noah Harmer-Campbell 1. Phranklyn Mano-Le-Mamea

2. Garry Tuliekutu

3. Sialetili Faeamani

4. Salesi Pilliu

5. Nehemiah Amoroa

6. Luke Hanson

7. Cassius Cowley

8. Harry Durbin (c)

9. Jeriko Filipi-Talisau

10. Tobias Crosby

11. Lyrakai-Layke Posimani

12. Presley Seumanu Tigafua

13. Ieti Samuelu Interchange

14. Daniel Smith

15. Ben Peni

16. Eli Tuli

17. Robin Herbert Reserves

18. Caleb Laiman

20. Makaia Tafua Back 1 - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors 2 - Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles 3 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Kaiviti Silktails 4 - Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks 5 - Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm 6 - Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers 7 - Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Next