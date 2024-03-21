The Jersey Flegg Cup will enter its third round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors
1. Peyton Jenkins
2. Kane Rushton
3. Regan Carr
4. Siamani Leuluai
5. Jesse Limon
6. Jalen Afamasaga
7. Mitch Henderson
8. Mitchell Prest
9. Owen Pattie
10. Vena Patuki-Case
11. Delahia Wigmore
12. Noah Martin
13. Jaxon Lavender
Interchange
14. Jack Sandford
15. Tane Kiriona
16. Tahrell Feaveai
17. Jayden Ford
In: Luke Hansen, Caleb Laiman, Makaia Tafua
Out: Andrew Nanse, Noah Harmer-Campbell
1. Phranklyn Mano-Le-Mamea
2. Garry Tuliekutu
3. Sialetili Faeamani
4. Salesi Pilliu
5. Nehemiah Amoroa
6. Luke Hanson
7. Cassius Cowley
8. Harry Durbin (c)
9. Jeriko Filipi-Talisau
10. Tobias Crosby
11. Lyrakai-Layke Posimani
12. Presley Seumanu Tigafua
13. Ieti Samuelu
Interchange
14. Daniel Smith
15. Ben Peni
16. Eli Tuli
17. Robin Herbert
Reserves
18. Caleb Laiman
20. Makaia Tafua