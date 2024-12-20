The South Sydney Rabbitohs have decided to shake-up their Jersey Flegg Cup coaching staff by signing a new head coach, while a former player has been handed the role of assistant coach.

Scott Kenna, the nephew of former player Charlie Haggett has been hired as the new head coach and joins the Rabbitohs following a stint as the Jersey Flegg Cup head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Previously an assistant coach under Wayne Lambkin, he also worked as the Jersey Flegg Cup coach of the Wests Tigers.

The Rabbitohs have also handed the assistant coaching duties to former NRL utility Yileen Gordon who retired at the end of the 2024 season.

Making his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2004-08) in 2005, the 37-year-old played 34 games for them before moving to the Canterbury Bulldogs (2009-10), where he played 34 more matches across two seasons.

His last stint in the NRL came in the 2011 season, in which he wore the Penrith Panthers jersey three times.

After being a mentor in last few seasons as a player in the NSW Cup competition, Gordon will remain at the Rabbitohs as an assistant coach for their Jersey Flegg Cup team.

Other members of the Jersey Flegg Cup coaching staff include Kane Clark (team manager) and Nic Railz (strength and conditioning coach).