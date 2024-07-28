Sydney Roosters veteran centre Michael Jennings will be added to the club's mounting list of players unavailable over the next two weeks after being charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle.

The tackle came during the 30th minute of the Roosters' heart-stopping win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

It was a tackle which left Jason Saab ruled out of the game after he failed his head injury assessment, with Manly coach Anthony Seibold saying post-game that Jennings should have been sin binned for the offence.

The MRC have hit Jennings with a Grade 2 charge, and, given it's a second offence on his record, it means he will be out for the next two weeks if he accepts an early guilty plea, while he would risk a third match if he heads to the judiciary.

Corey Waddell and Stili Tupouniua were the other players charged in the same game, with the Roosters' second-rower facing a $750 fine after being hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, while Waddell is facing a $1000 fine for a high tackle on Joseph Suaalii.

Tupouniua would risk an extra $250 by heading to the judiciary, while Waddell could have his fine increased to $1500.

Meanwhile, three players have also been charged from the early game as the Canterbury Bulldogs hammered the Brisbane Broncos away from home in a surprise upset.

Brisbane forward duo Kobe Hetherington and Blake Mozer both face $1000 fines with early guilty pleas for Grade 1 dangerous contact charges against Kurtis Morrin and Josh Curran respectively.

Both offences came during the second half, with the duo risking $1500 by attending the judiciary.

Kurtis Morrin himself has also been charged, and is facing a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea for a late dangerous contact charge on Mozer. He would risk a two-match suspension by heading to the judiciary.

There were no charges during the day's middle game which saw the North Queensland Cowboys get the better of the Cronulla Sharks in Townsville.

All players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be heard on Tuesday evening.