St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Jayden Sullivan has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract with the Wests Tigers.

Sullivan, who first requested a release from the Dragons last year but was eventually convinced to stay at the club following the re-signing of Ben Hunt, has now requested his exit from the Red V again.

It comes as Sullivan has struggled to feature in consistent first-grade, and virtually has spent no time at halfback with Ben Hunt controlling the number seven for the club.

While Hunt himself has requested a release from the Dragons after the axing of Shane Flanagan and signing of Anthony Griffin, the Red V have confirmed they will not be allowing the Queensland representative star to exit the joint-venture, at least in the immediate future.

News Corp are now reporting that Sullivan has signed a four-year deal with the Tigers which will approximately be worth $550,000 per season.

Ultimately, the only roadblock remaining for Sullivan to join the Tigers is a final medical if the report is correct.

The move to the Tigers comes with the Concord-based outfit struggling through their first season under Tim Sheens and looking for a new long-term number seven with Luke Brooks set to make the move to the Manly Sea Eagles in 2024.

That leaves the Tigers with Adam Doueihi and the recently re-signed youngster Latu Fainu as the only halves on their currently active 2024 roster.

Brandon Wakeham is yet to be re-signed and while it's likely he will be, Sullivan could arrive at the club in 2024 as the clear-cut halfback, a role he wants at the Dragons but won't get as long as Hunt is at the club.

The Tigers move to sign Sullivan comes after the Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights were also reported to have shown interest.

The Knights last week signed Jack Cogger, while the Bulldogs have a number of reportedly plays on the market still active despite being well stocked for halves next year following the recent acquisition of Toby Sexton.