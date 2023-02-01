Jason Saab is blessed with some of rugby league's fastest feet, and the Manly winger has revealed the return date that the 22 year-old will be racing towards.

After the 2021 season saw the former Dragon touch down for 26 tries in 27 games for the Sea Eagles, last year proved tougher for the flyer, scoring seven tries in 16 matches before having his season cut short through injury.

While the majority of knee reconstructions tend to stretch into the back-half of the 6-9 month recovery period, Saab believes he'll be scorching defenders sooner than we think.

“The recovery is going really well,” Saab told Fox Sports.

“We have got great doctors and physios at Manly, so it has not been a bad rehabilitation process.

“We are at almost six months now and I am running well and moving well and feeling alright.

“I just have to take it week by week. I'm not sure when I can return yet. As early as possible. Before Round 10 would be nice.

“Whether that is doable or not I'm not sure. It depends on the testing. But it is not too late in the season.”

While Reuben Garrick is expected to shift into the centres this season, he's expected to remain on the wing during Saab's rehabilitation, while Christian Tuipulotu is expected to retain the other wing spot.

The club is boosted by the return date of Tom Trbojevic, who's pencilled in the Sea Eagles opening round clash against Canterbury as his first match this year, although rookie Kaeo Weekes has been training at fullback in his absence.