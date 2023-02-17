South Sydney are set to hand head coach Jason Demetriou a one-year extension after a stellar maiden season at the helm.

Demetriou, Wayne Bennett's understudy for years, finally took the reins at the start of last season, picking up exactly where the master coach left off - reaching a preliminary final.

He's the fourth consecutive coach at the Rabbitohs to make the match before the grand final in his first season, however it's easy to argue that the Bunnies' mentor had more pressing challenges than Bennett.

Adam Reynolds, Jaydn Su'A and Dane Gagai all departed for rival clubs the same season Bennett finished up his duties in Redfern, while veteran Benji Marshall hung up the boots following the 2021 NRL Grand Final.

The 47-year-old Demetriou was already signed through to the end of 2024, however The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the new coach is set to add an extra season to his stay, locking him up for the 2025 season.

The publication also reports that at least one rival club was attempting a poaching raid, attempting to lure the rookie coach out of Redfern.

Demetriou's management confirmed the coach was negotiating an extension.

“We are in constant discussions with the club with regards to Jason's future”, said Chris Orr, Demetriou's manger, told The Daily Telegraph.

“Talks have been very positive, they are heading in the right direction. Jason is very happy at Souths. He has a good relationship with his players, staff and takes a real interest in South Sydney's DNA and Rabbitohs culture.

“He showed his ability last season getting Souths to within one game of the grand final.

“I'm sure Jason would have interest out there, but our focus has only been on securing his future with Souths.” Demetriou will lead the Rabbitohs in their final trial against the Dragons, after handing the reins to assistant John Morris for last week's match against Manly.