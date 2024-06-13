Sacked South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has confirmed he has met with the Parramatta Eels over the vacant head coaching position for the 2025 NRL season.

Terminated from his contract at the South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier this season, Jason Demetriou was one of a handful of candidates to meet with the Parramatta Eels this week for the vacant 2025 head coaching position alongside Josh Hannay, Trent Barrett, Michael Cheika and Jason Ryles

“It sort of woke me up from my slumber a bit, got me excited, got the adrenalin going again,” Demetriou said on Triple M NRL.

“I am a strong believer that I am a career coach and I will get an opportunity again, This experience has taught me some lessons that really prepped me for that next opportunity that comes.

“You go into head coaching thinking you know that you are ready. Sometimes, it takes a bit of a smack in the face to realise this is what it is all about.

“For me it was about getting out there again, getting the blood going, getting the excitement to put my hat back in the ring. I am excited for the next challenge in my career.

“I am quite brutal in terms of how I reflect. I walked away feeling good about whatever the future holds.”

While Josh Hannay and Jason Ryles are considered the frontrunners to become the new head coach of the Eels, Demetriou is hoping to be given the opportunity to return as a head coach and with a superstar roster like Parramatta.

During his stint with the Rabbitohs, he managed 31 wins out of 60 games with a near 50 per cent winning percentage. He has also been the head coach of the Keighley Cougars (2011-12) and Northern Pride (2013-14).

“First and foremost they have a roster - a very good roster. As a coach you think about how you can impact that roster," he added.

“I think Brad Arthur has left that roster in decent shape. It is a strong, vibrant club that is running well. Two years ago they were beaten in a grand final.

“There is a really strong roster there, an outstanding spine, some really big forwards as well.

"So I is a team I would love to coach if given the opportunity but there are some really great candidates out there who are putting their hand up.

“There is a reason why everyone is putting their hand up. It is an exciting job. It would be great to be part of a journey that reignites Parramatta.”