Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne will appear in court for a third trial over an alleged sexual assault which occurred in 2018.

The former code-hopping star, who played for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans during his time in the NRL, but also played rugby sevens for Fiji and earned a chance in the NRL at the San Francisco 49ers, has already faced two separate juries over the incident.

It has been confirmed that a third trial for Hayne will commence on March 6.

Hayne was found guilty during the second trial of the case, before being sentenced to five years and nine months jail, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

That was after the first trial during 2020 failed to return a verdict with a hung jury.

The Court of Criminal Appeal would ultimately overturn Hayne's guilty verdict early last year, ordering a retrial, with Hayne released from jail on February 15.

The 34-year-old's case was mentioned on Monday in Sydney's Downing Centre court, with Hayne's solicitor Lauren MacDougal confirming the complainant will be called to give evidence in the new trial.

Hayne has constantly denied the allegations made against him, pleading not guilty during each of the first two trials.

The former fullback played 214 NRL games, to go with 23 Origins and 11 Tests for Australia, as well as 10 for Fiji.