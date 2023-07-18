Experienced Dolphins' forward Jarrod Wallace has been found not guilty of a shoulder charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

The decision from the three-man judiciary panel means Wallace will be free to take the field for the Dolphins in their next game.

That will be during Round 22 against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Bundaberg, with Wayne Bennett's side to have a bye this weekend.

The Dolphins will be desperate to keep their slim finals hopes alive against the Bulldogs, with the club likely needing to win five or potentially even all of their remaining six games to play finals football this season.

Wallace was hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge coming out of Sunday's loss to the Penrith Panthers on opposition forward Spencer Leniu.

He could have accepted a three-match suspension by taking the early guilty plea, and risked an extra match by heading to the judiciary, but has been vindicated by the risk and will be free to line up for a Dolphins side already having problems with injuries.

The game against Penrith was just Wallace's second back from suspension, when he was charged back in Round 14 against the New Zealand Warriors.

That was also for a shoulder charge against Rocco Berry, with the Grade 2 charge and early guilty plea landing Wallace three games on the sideline.