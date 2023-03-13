The Sydney Roosters have extended the contract of their skipper James Tedesco on a one-year deal, shutting down speculation that the fullback could walk if the club prioritised teenager Joseph Suaalii.

The 30-year-old Tedesco has been at the centre of debate over the 2025 season and beyond in Bondi as tough decisions loom at the Roosters, namely in the No. 1 jersey.

The former Tiger has been a staple of the side since joining in 2018, winning five consecutive Jack Gibson medals as the Roosters' best and fairest, however, the rapid rise of Suaalii, and even Joseph Manu to an extent, has left Tedesco's future clouded - until now.

After months of speculation, the club has confirmed that Tedesco has extended until at least the end of 2025, a one-year extension on his current deal.

“I'm proud to lead this club and I've enjoyed my career here at the Roosters so far," Tedesco said in a club statement.

"We're a close group and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the team we have here to add to the Roosters' rich history."

Head coach Trent Robinson was thrilled to retain the club's skipper.

“Teddy is our leader and such a big part of our Club. He has an incredible work ethic and it's a real honour to coach him.”

It all but guarantees the Kangaroos' captain will line up at fullback for the next three seasons, resigning Manu and Suaalii to the outside backs with zero wiggle room in their spine.

A former Dally M medallist, Tedesco has racked up over 100 NRL games for the club as well as picking up two premierships in the process.

The fullback made his Test debut for Australia and won his first Origin series after joining the club, and now is skipper of both those sides as well.

There's been no indication from Suaalii that he has to be playing fullback right now, despite an impressive World Cup in the role for Samoa at just 19-years-old. There are fears rugby union could come calling for the teenage prodigy, and a positional switch is a fair carrot to dangle.