Former New South Wales State of Origin centre James Roberts is reportedly set to be handed a last chance crack at the NRL by the Wests Tigers.

His contract with the Tigers expires at the end of the 2021 NRL season after the Tigers decided not to take up the club option in their favour for 2022, with Roberts reportedly on a figure close to $500,000 during his time in the top 30.

Roberts, who as at times struggled off the field, has played at five different clubs throughout his career, and while the 28-year-old was once known as the fastest man in the game, he struggled to regularly play first grade over his stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers in the last three years.

He managed just 11 appearances for Michael Maguire's side in 2021, but they aren't prepared to totally give up on "Jimmy the Jet" just yet.

According to a The Daily Telegraph report, the Tigers will offer James Roberts a train and trial contract for the duration of the summer.

It's understood that deal over the summer will be worth just $1000 per week.

If he impresses, he could secure a spot on the Tigers' 30-man squad for 2022 at close to the minimum NRL wage on what will be a one-year deal.

It'll be a dramatic fall on the salary chain for Roberts, given the figure he has been reported to be earning at the Tigers throughout the 2021 season.

Securing a deal for 2022 could be seen as critical for Roberts though, with a 17th team set to enter the competition in 2023 meaning 30 more spots will be available on NRL rosters. Form and fitness in 2022 could see the speedy outside back sign a contract which takes him to the end of his career.

It's understood the Tigers have opted for the train and trial deal instead of taking up the club option they had on Roberts' contract following little interest from other clubs.