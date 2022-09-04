Wests Tigers centre James Roberts has announced his retirement from the NRL.

The 29-year-old centre has struggled through injuries and form this year, only managing six games in the NRL after the Tigers handed him a career-saving one-year extension during the off-season.

Roberts was off-contract at the end of 2021 and reduced to a train and trial deal over the summer, however, after impressing, he was brought back into the Top 30 on a one-year deal.

It hasn't worked for Roberts though, who has failed to find the tryline in his six games, with the Tigers losing all but one of them against the Parramatta Eels.

The decision from Roberts brings to an end a 166-game NRL career which has seen plenty of drama both on and off the field.

Debuting for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2011, Roberts bounced his way to the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, back to the Rabbitohs and then onto the Tigers where he has managed 17 games in two years.

His best run of form came in a three-year stint with the Broncos between 2016 and 2018, playing 73 games in those three years and crossing for 36 tries - he ended with 77 for his career.

A former New South Wales Origin centre, Roberts' early retirement comes on the back of injuries.

Tigers' CEO Justin Pascoe said Roberts had done some amazing things.

"James has done some amazing things in rugby league and was one of those players who could bring a crowd to its feet," Pascoe said.

"He’s had more than his fair share of injuries but he fought hard to get himself right after back surgery earlier this year.”

“All of us here at the Wests Tigers wish Jimmy and his family all the very best in the coming years. Thank you for your contribution to our club and to rugby league.”