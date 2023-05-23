In-form centre Jake Averillo is having a breakout season in Bulldogs colours; however, his 2024 season is filled with uncertainty due to new arrivals and his current contract situation.

The Belmore junior has successfully transitioned into the centres, playing inside Jacob Kiraz this season after playing in a host of other positions since his debut in 2020. Within his 66-game career, he has taken the utility role to another level, competing at wing, five-eighth, halfback, fullback and hooker.

He has been one of the Dogs' shining lights to begin the season as the club heads into their first bye week of the season. Playing in every game to date, he has crossed the line seven times, had four try assists, 30 tackle busts and averages 108 running metres per game.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Averillo has generated interest from rival clubs, including the Dragons, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph.

However, Averillo stated to Zero Tackle that he doesn't look into supposed reports and hopes to remain a Bulldog for years to come. The main reason is the club fans and new head coach Cameron Ciraldo.

“No, I don't read any of it. To be honest, that's all my managers' job (and) my job is to play footy,” Averillo said to Zero Tackle.

“I've put a case for myself by playing good footy (and) that's the talk for the contract.

“Yeah, that would be good (to remain a Bulldogs). I obviously got to look at all my options, but I'll just see what happens.”

“The fans are the best. I always say I think we have the best fans in the comp.”

Although Averillo has cemented his spot in the centres this season, 2024 may be a different story if he does decide to remain at the club.

This is due to the Bulldogs signing two new outside backs for next season- Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri.

As Crichton is likely to play in the No.1 jersey, and Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz will remain as the two wingers, Averillo will have to contend with Bronson Xerri, Hayze Perham and Paul Alamoti for one of two centre spots.

However, he insisted he isn't threatened with the arrivals of Crichton and Xerri. Instead, he is letting his performances talk for himself and putting a good case, week in, week out.

“No, (I'm) not really (threatened). I just sort of play each week, and I keep putting in good performances,” he said to Zero Tackle.

“I put in a good case for myself, so that's all I'm focusing on.”

The Bulldogs will have a bye this week before taking on the Roosters in the following week.