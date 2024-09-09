The last time the Canterbury Bulldogs were in a Grand Final, a young Jacob Kiraz was among the 83,833 fans in attendance cheering for the likes of Josh Morris, Josh Reynolds and James Graham.

Fast-forward a decade later, and that young 12-year-old in attendance has become a vital piece in the Bulldogs backline and played a pivotal role in them reaching their first NRL Finals series since 2016, breaking an eight-year drought.

After witnessing the Rabbitohs defeat the Bulldogs thanks to Sam Burgess's heroics, Kiraz's professional rugby league journey began with the Bulldogs when he was selected in a U15s summer development squad, but he would soon find himself away from the club he grew up supporting.

Following four years away from Belmore with the St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights, it seemed that he was destined to return and would do so at the beginning of the 2022 NRL season.

Granted his debut in Round 7 that season, he hasn't looked back and is gradually getting better each season, coinciding with the club's success, which has seen them go from the near-bottom of the table to narrowly missing out on a spot in the top-four.

Ahead of his first NRL Finals appearance, Kiraz spoke to Zero Tackle about reaching the goal he always dreamed of when walking down the streets of Belmore and had no idea that it would turn into a reality.

However, there is a slim chance that he could find himself ruled out of this week as he awaits scans on an injured shoulder he sustained last Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.

"It's kind of crazy because we've just been saying to take it week by week, but when you actually think about it...it's crazy to think about it," Kiraz told Zero Tackle.

"When I was a young kid, I always loved the Dogs. I used to watch their finals when I was younger, and it's so exciting.

"I remember going to the 2012 (and) 2014 Grand Final. I remember going to the streets of Belmore, and I was a young kid then, and it was crazy.

"I always said I wanted to be a footy player. I always said I wanted to be in the big stage. I remember, as a young kid, watching and seeing the players walk after the game.

"That's why I try and stay back for the young kids. I remember I was that young, and it's crazy when I go back to those days, but I'm truly grateful."

Kiraz's success at the Bulldogs hasn't been without hurdles, as there was doubt at the start of the year whether he could retain his spot in the team with the arrivals of Blake Taaffe, Bronson Xerri, Connor Tracey, Drew Hutchison Kurt Mann and Stephen Crichton.

Named as fullback for Lebanon in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), Kiraz revealed that his ambition was to cement himself in the blue and white No.1 jersey worn by club icons such as Ben Barba, Luke Patten, and Michael Potter - the club's NSW Cup coach - over the years.

However, that thought has now disappeared, with the 22-year-old revealing he would happily play in the front row if needed as the Bulldogs look to earn their first premiership since 2004.

"I don't mind, to be honest. This year, I've played centre, fullback, wing. Wherever the coach needs me to play, I'm happy to do it," Kiraz added.

"I've added to my game, and it doesn't bother me as long as we're winning. I don't care where I play. Put me front-row, it doesn't bother me.

"Critta's been massive on that because he can play every position too, so he's made me learn every position and play both sides, so it's kind of a good thing.

"Critta's been massive on me. He's the biggest pest I've ever met in my life, but I'm pretty close with him off the field, which makes our combo pretty good on the field," he grinned.

"He's made me a better player and a better person, and I'm excited for what's to come."

He credits Stephen Crichton with this change in mindset. Crichton and Kiraz's bond off the field has resonated onto the NRL field in which they have shown they have a great combination together despite playing less than a season together.

"He's still so young. I haven't come across a player like that calling me on days off about an opponent that we're going up against," Crichton said on Kiraz.

"He keeps me on my toes, and he makes sure that I'm still being a professional myself, even on days off.

"I love having him outside me. The confidence he gives me from being outside me to make those reads definitely helps me out a lot."

Originally slated to play on Saturday night at Accor Stadium, the match against the Manly Sea Eagles has been pushed back to Sunday afternoon.

Despite the change of date and time, attendance is likely to soar and could come close to producing one of the largest attendance figures for an Elimination Final.

"We have the best fans in the world," he said, rounding out the interview.

"They can finally see some wins coming across. The last couple of years, it hasn't been the best, so we owe that to them, and you can see them all coming out, which is the best thing to see."