Wigan Warriors halfback and former NRL player Jackson Hastings has been linked to the Wests Tigers.

Nine’s The Mole reports that the 25-year old could return to the NRL to play for the Tigers when his Super League contract is over.

Hastings crossed from the Salford Red Devils to Wigan on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020 Super League season and there have been talks that he could seek an early release from his contract to return to the NRL.

The former Rooster and Sea Eagle has been back in Australia during the off-season, further fuelling suggestions of a possible NRL return.

Hastings admitted to Sky Sports in November he was unsure where he would be playing in 2021.

“I’m not sure, honestly,” he said.

“I wanted to get this game out of the way, this game was really important to me.

“I probably would have put it aside again if we had lost because we would have had to play next week.

“I’ve got some deep thinking to do. I think I know what I want to do, I think I know what my heart is telling me to do.

“I’ll probably FaceTime my agent tonight, then FaceTime my mum, my step-dad, the rest of my family and get a gauge of what they think is best for me and my future. Hopefully by the start of next week I’ll come to a decision.”

However, The Mole reports that Hastings will see out the final year of his deal.

With the Tigers losing two veteran playmakers in Benji Marshall and Josh Reynolds, The Mole believes they could be at the front of the queue if the 2019 Man of Steel becomes available.

Hastings played 47 first-grade NRL games from 2014-2018.