Canberra Raiders star playmaker Jack Wighton could be set to drop another bombshell but this time it will deal with his representative football career.

According to News Corp, Wighton has been mulling over his representative future. If this statement is true, he will make himself unavailable for both New South Wales and Australia.

News Corp also revealed that the Blues selectors and board are aware of his potential unavailability for State of Origin this year.

The bombshell follows his decision to hit the open market and test his value on the market in a potential move away from Canberra.

Debuting for the Raiders in 2012, Wighton waited until 2019 to begin his representative career.

Since then he has played for New South Wales ten times and Australia in seven games with the most recent being in the Rugby League World Cup.

Whilst playing for both representative teams, he has played a number of positions including in the halves, at the centre, on the wing or in the back-row.