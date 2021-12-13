St George Illawarra Dragons' lock forward Jack de Belin could be set for a shock call up to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup with Papua New Guinea.

De Belin, who spent more than two years out of the game under the NRL's no-fault stand down rule, returned during the 2021 season for the Dragons and is now a shock option on the Kumuls radar.

While he has represented New South Wales three times in 2018, and was on the Kangaroos' radar, players are allowed to switch between Tier 1 and 2 nations in an effort from the International Rugby League to increase the overall competitiveness of the sport between nations.

According to an AAP report, De Belin qualifies for the Kumuls via his grandmother.

Coach Michael Marum said that he is eligible and that de Belin is keen.

"Jack is eligible," Marum told AAP.

"Through our coaching group, John Wilshere talks to all the players and the clubs about selection.

"Jack was keen and I'm sure if he took the opportunity he would love it.

"He would come in and mix in really well with the other boys.

"I'm sure the boys would love him and the coaching staff and all the country would welcome him."

The most recent Papua New Guinean squad was captained by Rhyse Martin, who is plying his trade for the Leeds Rhinos, however, they have few other forwards, particularly in the middle third, at an NRL level.

Only Luke Page and Wellington Albert were named in the squad last time around, while the Papua New Guinea side also fill their team with players from the Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

De Belin would be far and away the best player the Hunters are able to call on in the forward pack, to play on top of a back line featuring the likes of Alex Johnston and Justin Olam.