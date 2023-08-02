Back-up Penrith Panthers half Jack Cogger has confirmed he will make the switch to the Newcastle Knights for the 2024 season.

Job security was thought of as a big part of Cogger's recent contract negotiation, with the Penrith fill-in electing to sign a three-year deal at his NRL debut club which will ensure he remains in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It's believed the Panthers wanted to retain Cogger, who had arrived at the club ahead of the 2023 season after a stint in the English Super League to take over the position vacated by Sean O'Sullivan, who joined the Dolphins ahead of their first NRL season.

But a one-year offer which was increased to two at the eleventh hour wasn't enough to win his signature, with the Knights instead striking to add depth to their roster for 2024.

The Knights still have eight roster positions available for 2024 and were well and truly short on halves depth prior to Cogger's signing.

It's now likely Cogger will square off with arriving Englishman Will Pryce next season for the right to partner Jackson Hastings in the halves and wear the club's number six jumper.

“Jack has been involved in many different experiences throughout his career, including an overseas stint," Knights' director of football Peter Parr said in a club statement confirming the news on Wednesday.

“Those learnings, plus the skills he has developed along the way, has us believing his best football will occur in the coming years.

“Jack has the skill, tenacity and game management to make a great impact at the Knights.”

Cogger, who is a former under-20s captain at the Knights, has played 48 NRL games to go with his 28 in the English Super League where he played with the Huddersfield Giants in 2021 and 2022.

He will join the Knights in November for pre-season training.