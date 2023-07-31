Penrith Panthers backup playmaker Jack Cogger has reportedly signed with the Newcastle Knights for 2024 and beyond.

Cogger signed a one-year deal with the Penrith Panthers this year to return from his two-season stint with the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League.

In doing so, he took the spot vacated by Sean O'Sullivan as the club's number-one backup playmaker, and while he has spent most of the year in the NSW Cup, his NRL performances have been exceptional.

In six games, he has well and truly shown more than he did in his first NRL stint between 2016 and 2020, when he played for first the Newcastle Knights (20 games) and then the Canterbury Bulldogs (22 games).

Ultimately, it's his debut club who have reportedly snared the signature for next year, with The Sydney Morning Herald and Wide World of Sports The Mole reporting that the deal is either done or exceptionally close to falling over the finishing line.

BREAKING SIGNING NEWS!

Jack Cogger DONE deal at @NRLKnights pic.twitter.com/rnfq5TJPsz — The Mole (@9_Moley) July 30, 2023

According to the report, the Panthers were keen to retain Cogger for another year as the backup to Luai and Cleary, with the added caveat that Luai could be moving on at the end of next season.

As it stands, Luai remains uncontracted for 2024 and will likely test the free agency market from November 1, with the Panthers' salary cap stretched.

That could mean the spot in the halves next to Cleary opens up, with the Panthers also recently signing local junior Daine Laurie to rejoin the club from the Wests Tigers, where he will play second fiddle in both the halves and at fullback next year before potentially pushing for Luai's spot in 2025.

But the Panthers had only offered Cogger a single season, and while they did revise the deal to two years, it's understood the Knights have swept in to take his contract.

The Wests Tigers were also believed to have shown interest in Cogger, however, are now pursuing Aidan Sezer and Jayden Sullivan, who has reportedly been cleared to seek a contract elsewhere and opt out of his deal at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Cogger's move to the Knights makes a world of sense for both parties.

There is little in the way of talent remaining off-contract for 2024, and the Knights, after a failed experiment with Kalyn Ponga in the halves, are looking for a solid partner for Jackson Hastings.

Cogger wants to play first-grade and seemingly has the best chance of doing so and cementing a spot at the club he debuted under, who is also said to have confirmed Adam O'Brien will stay as head coach for 2024 despite speculation swirling regarding his future.

It's believed an announcement on Cogger's future will be made official in the coming days.