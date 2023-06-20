Penrith Panthers back-up playmaker Jack Cogger has reportedly been garnering interest from multiple clubs, including the Wests Tigers.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Cogger has been in terrific form since entering the Panthers' side for the injured Nathan Cleary.

News Corp reports that Cogger's outstanding form hasn't gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs interested in his services for next season.

One club, in particular, is the Wests Tigers, who have reportedly reached out to Cogger's manager.

If he joined the Tigers, he would follow in his father's footsteps. While technically not true, the Western Suburbs Magpies are one half of the Wests Tigers since the merger.

The 2014 Australian Schoolboy is the son of former Western Suburbs Magpies player Trevor Cogger.

Trevor Cogger appeared in 160 games for the Magpies between 1981-1991 and holds the club record for most tries in all grades with 88 tries. He also holds the club record for most appearances in all grades with 308 games to his name.

Jack Cogger joined the Panthers at the start of this season, transferring from the Huddersfield Giants - where he spent the last two seasons.

However, the 25-year-old has had stints with the Newcastle Knights (2016-18) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2019-20), where he played 42 NRL games.