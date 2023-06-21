After becoming the youngest player to don the NSW Blues jersey, Jesse Southwell is ready for round two in the Origin arena.

In what started as a dream in the town of Newcastle, Southwell has achieved her lifelong dream of representing her state on the grandest stage of them all, the State of Origin arena.

While she may only be 18 years old, Southwell proved herself in her maiden Origin game earlier this year, earning the backing of coach Kylie Hilder for Game 2.

Due to the stipulations put in place by the NRL, a win won't suffice for the Sky Blues if they are to walk away with the title. Instead, they will need to defeat arch-rivals Queensland by a margin of nine points or more.

Although she will be one of the least experienced players on the field on Thursday night, Southwell is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

"It's so special, always very special, to put on a New South Wales jersey no matter what sport you're playing," Southwell told Zero Tackle.

"I've grown up watching a lot of these girls."

"I think a big one [mentor] for me is Yasmin Clydesdale and Isabelle Kelly. We (all) kind of clicked and got along well.

"I play local footy with Yas and have been playing a bit of footy with her, so it's very special to be playing for my state with Yas.

"Then Izzy's [Isabelle Kelly] kind of just taken me under her wing, and she's a very funny human, so she's very fun to be around."

Embed from Getty Images

Aiming for a massive win away from home, the Sky Blues will be inspired by the return of Isabelle Kelly.

Returning from a horrific throat injury, she will return for Game 2, partnering with great friend Jessica Sergis in the centres.

Kelly was only able to last 31 minutes in the opening game before she was helped off the field.

While Kelly is set to feature in the game, she is still overcoming the mental hurdles and psychological issues from enduring the injury.

“I've obviously had my fair share of injuries like every player has, but that was more traumatic for me as it kind of showed me the bigger picture outside of football as well,” Kelly told nswrl.com.au.

“And that is that health is so important … yes, it was distressing, scary on the night, but everyone was so helpful.

"I felt so well-supported from my team, my family – I knew everyone was behind me.”

The Sky Blues will take on Queensland on Thursday June 22.