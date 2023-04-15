Although the Panthers were able to defeat the Knight in extra time, Nathan and Ivan Cleary have called their performance yesterday one of their worst.

While they could have easily blamed the weather, Penrith made 13 errors, conceded nine penalties and missed 18 tackles which could be described as a sloppy and terrible performance by the reigning premiers.

Lucky to walk away with the win they will look back on their first-half performance in particular. Cleary's men went into the break, down by eight points, after conceding three tries in the opening half an hour.

Speaking post-match, Ivan Cleary agreed with the comment from his son Nathan where he described their performance as their worst in 2023.

“I don't want to be disrespectful to the Knights but it probably was,” Ivan Cleary said agreeing with his son's statement.

"We haven't really played badly and the games we've lost it hasn't been clicking but we haven't played badly."

"But tonight, lots of stuff we did we're not happy with but credit to the Knights because they put us under pressure and put us in that space."

"I wasn't (confident we were going to win). We didn't start well and they did, so they put us under pressure and they were on top in that first half."

Facing the Rabbitohs next week in a blockbuster clash they will be hoping to make up for their poor performance. Whilst, their opposition are full of confidence after defeating the Dolphins 36-14.