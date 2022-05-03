After six straight losses and two home games back-to-back without a try, David Klemmer has said the Newcastle Knights' recent performances are "very disappointing."

Heading into a match against the hyper-confident North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, the Knights are on the brink of a historically bad attacking record.

On the back of a 39-2 loss to the Parramatta Eels and a 50-2 loss at the hands of the Melbourne Storm, the Knights have scored only 26 points in their last five games.

Beginning a week-long camp in Queensland before their round nine clash, the Knights are hopeful they can turn things around. It has been revealed that scoring less than 14 points will see the Knights reach the worst six-week attacking record since the club entered the NRL.

Things get worse with every loss. Most recently Kalyn Ponga came under fire for sayings this when asked what he would say to the team after a near 50-point loss.

“Probably not much… I don’t know. I did a fair bit of talking throughout the week but I don’t know. I’ll think of something," Ponga told the media.

Under normal circumstances, this is nothing. But everything is being scrutinised now, and only an unlikely win away from home can stop it."

Sitting last on the ladder with only two wins, Klemmer had plenty to say about their performances.

"It's embarrassing. Very disappointing on our behalf," Klemmer told AAP on Monday.

"We're just not setting the standard. It's hard. We're the only ones who can get us out of this rut at the moment."

Klemmer said that the biggest issue now, is confidence. The teams starting five-eighth, Jake Clifford, who was leading the Dally M ladder at the start of the year, was hooked in the 53rd minute against Melbourne.

"It's confidence through the joint (that is down)," Klemmer said.

"We gave (the Storm) 25 more sets of six than them. Giving that side that much more ball, it's massive.

"You can be as fit as you want, but it will tire you out. When you get the ball you can't do anything with it.

"We've just got to stick in together."