The Sydney Roosters have confirmed James Tedesco will be rested for this weekend's clash with the Melbourne Storm.

Coach Trent Robinson, speaking to the media after Friday's captains run ahead of their clash with the Storm on Saturday evening, said it had been part of the plan all along to rest Tedesco, while also confirming Lindsay Collins would play.

“It's been a big few months there for Ted, so it's been planned for quite a few weeks that he was going to rest this week,” Robinson said.

"It was a decision a few weeks ago to give him that time off because it accumulates. He'll get a rest and then he'll come back and go hard again for the last seven rounds.

“It's always a combination of both but knowing which points to play them and which times to rest them can be important in your season.

“I sort of knew that Origin's a big beast and I've done it quite a bit in the past at different times as well to Ted and other players, so it was time to give him a rest this week and throw Lindsay back out there."

Joseph Manu will play fullback in the absence of Tedesco, with Corey Alan the man likely to come into the side at centre.

Tedesco had been under enormous pressure heading into Game 3 of the series after the Blues fell in straight sets, with the Blues and Roosters' captain having poor performances in each of the losses at the Adelaide Oval and Suncorp Stadium.

Robinson said he was impressed with how both of his Origin troops played on Wednesday.

“I thought both of them played really strong [on Wednesday]. I think Teddy started the game right with a couple of really good tackle breaks, their good combination on the inside, and then Cody Walker really opened him up there on that left hand side, it was a really really strong game," Robinson added.

“I thought Lindsay was outstanding as well, he's setting a new tempo about how front rowers move in the game now.”

In a slice of good news for the injury-ravaged Roosters, Brandon Smith's return off the interchange bench has been locked in after he played NSW Cup last weekend.

The dummy half, who can also play lock, has seemingly been earmarked for a change of role by not starting, but also by Robinson's comments.

The coach said he wants to see Smith enjoy his footy and be physical, which hints he may spend some time back at lock.

“He's worked really hard, I think it's been reported, on his game and on his style that we want him to play,” Robinson said.

"Expect him to be himself, to come on and add that physicality off the bench and enjoy playing footy.

“He would have played last week if we had a game… he was pushing for the Manly game, which would have been very very early, but this was the right time to come back.”

Smith had signed with the Roosters to play dummy half, but the move wasn't working overly well before his injury.

Jake Turpin will start at dummy half for the Roosters against the Storm, with kick-off set for 7:35pm (AEST) on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.