Cronulla’s Josh Dugan has admitted he is open to a switch to Rugby if he is unable to find a suitable contract to remain in the NRL.
The 31-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the 2021 season after four years with the Sharks. Dugan has played a total of 214 league games after making his debut in 2009, but has recently been out-of-favour at Cronulla.
Dugan made his return to the senior side in Round 9 after playing in the reserves the previous week. The experienced centre is competing for a spot with recent signing Will Chambers, while young Jesse Ramien has signed on until at least 2023.
Ramien will be on the sidelines for 4-6 weeks after suffering a fractured eye socket in Cronulla’s loss to the Panthers, opening the door for Dugan to earn a new contract.
Speaking to Sporting News, Dugan confirmed his interest in making the code switch if he couldn’t find a new deal, but admitted he would want to stay in Australia.
“I’d love to stay in Australia, I’ve said it before, after the last pre-season I felt like I can still give a little bit,” he said.
