Dally M Centre of the Year, Herbie Farnworth, delivered a standout performance in England's two-game series against Samoa.

With England taking home both wins, Farnworth teamed up with Matty Ashton on the wing, forming a dangerous duo.

Both Ashton and Farnworth contributed multiple tries, with Farnworth securing Test man of the match for his outstanding performance.

“The series was a success and we are building up for the Ashes next year,” Farnworth told Total Rugby League.

“Tonga have proved by getting over the Kiwis that they are a quality side and Samoa are also a top-class team. To get two results like we have against them is a job well done."

Samoa came out strong in the second game, challenging England early.

“They came out firing this week and it took us a bit of time to get into our rhythm,” Farnworth added.

"It's always nice to challenge yourselves against the world's best and Australia are ranked number one, so it will be a good marker ahead of the World Cup."

England's lineup featured several NRL stars, including Dominic Young, Victor Radley, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies, and Thomas Burgess.

Farnworth acknowledged the team's depth: “To have Mikey Lewis – the Man of Steel – on the bench shows how good the depth in our squad is.

"Junior (Nsemba) is only 20, and even Kai Pearce-Paul (who missed the second Test with a calf injury) is still so young. This time next year, they'll have another year under their belts and can only get better, so they'll be coming into their prime for the World Cup."

Farnworth, who began his rugby league journey at Wigan St. Patricks, hasn't ruled out a return to the UK someday.

“It's always in the back of my mind, but for the moment I love testing myself week in, week out,” Farnworth shared.

“We have a great club at the Dolphins with some great young talent like Isaiya Katoa, who slotted the field-goal to beat the Kiwis today (Saturday) – he is still under 21 and that shows the talent we have at the club.”

Throughout the series, Farnworth scored three tries and tallied 204 running metres in the second game, showcasing his influence on the field.