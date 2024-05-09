Penrith Panthers superstar playmaker Jarome Luai has voiced his intent to re-enter the State of Origin arena and team up with his club teammate Nathan Cleary in the halves for New South Wales.

With Cleary nearly assured of securing the Blues halfback position, the competition for the team's five-eighth role is intensifying.

Luai is among a cohort of players, including Dally M Medal winner and Cronulla skipper Nicho Hynes, fighting for the spot in Michael Maguire's squad.

In the two losses against the Maroons last season, Luai owned the Blues' No.6 jersey before being replaced by Cody Walker for game three.

The Penrith skilled five-eighth is set to join Benji Marshall at the West Tigers next season and expressed that his objective at the beginning of each season was consistently to represent the Blues.

“You're always conscious about it (Origin selections) when it's coming up, all the talk around leading into it, who's going to play in certain positions and things like that,” Luai said on SEN's The Captain's Run with Cameron Smith and Denan Kemp.

“I love the spirit of Origin, I love the build-up towards it and I love the jersey itself.

“It's always a goal for me at the start of every year to be amongst that 17 that runs out there and takes on Queensland but I think at the end of the day the jersey will pick the man and who's fit to wear it."

Luai also explained the reasons behind his decision to join the Tigers next season as he prepares to depart from the Panthers, where he has secured three consecutive premierships.

“Probably the challenge of it, you sort of get in that comfort zone and it's a bit dangerous, I think stepping out of that for me, it's a great challenge for myself and seeing where I can take it,” he said.

“Family was another (reason), family's a big part of my life and Benji (Marshall) also, the chance to be coached by him, he was always my favourite player going up."

The 27-year-old has played 115 games for the Penrith Panthers and played in seven State of Origin matches representing the Blues.