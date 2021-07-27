Jason Taumalolo is disappointed at Australia and New Zealand's decision to opt out of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, but won't let it stop him from representing Tonga.

The North Queensland Cowboys' wrecking ball, who is one of the best forwards in the game, is still more than happy to fly to England and attempt to bring home a World Cup trophy.

The Tongan national team have been one of international rugby league's good news stories in recent years. Now ranked at number four in the world, they are the best behind the three rugby league mad countries of Australia, New Zealand and England.

A stunning victory over Australia in 2019 was labelled by Taumalolo as better than his 2015 grand final win with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The giant forward has now gone all in to support international rugby league once again, saying the World Cup is still there to be played.

“(The decision) is obviously a tough one given the circumstances around it and the situation that different countries have been put in,” Taumalolo said.

“I’m all for flying to play in the World Cup.

“It’s obviously disappointing to have Australia and New Zealand pull out, but two countries pulling out doesn’t hamper what the game is all about.

“It’s about international footy and getting other countries and nations ready to play each other.

“I can’t change anything but just got to roll with it I guess.”

It's understood the United Kingdom government is bank rolling the tournament, including return private travel for any players based in Australia, as well as covering their quarantine on return.

While NRL clubs have not publically spoken out against the tournament however, it's been reported there are concerns based on the extreme shortened pre-season players would face following a World Cup and an extra two weeks back at home before holidays can officially begin.

Still, organisers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup are pushing ahead with plans to stage the tournament in under 100 days, kicking off at the back end of October.