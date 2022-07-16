Star Parramatta Eels' halfback Mitchell Moses was reportedly escorted from CommBank Stadium by riot police after last night's win over the New Zealand Warriors after a death threat was made against him.

It's unclear where the threat surfaced from, however, extra police and security were on hand during and after the game to ensure his safety and security, with the NRL aware of the threat.

According to multiple reports, multiple calls were made by a third party, although not directly to Moses, but rather to his family.

The Sydney Morning Herald report the third party is known by Moses, with the half immediately telling the NRL after the information had been relayed to him.

In an interview with Triple M Radio after the game - which Parramatta won over the Warriors after a slow start - Moses labelled it "pretty scary" and hard on his family.

Multiple security guards were seen lingering around Moses as he conducted the interview.

“It was a bit tough for my family,” Moses told Triple M.

“Cleared it up with the NRL. They looked after me. Bit of uncertainty, it’s a pretty scary thing. If they contacted me it’s easier to handle but when they go to your family.”

It's understood venue security were on heightened alert, continually monitoring the crowd for any risk to Moses' safety, who is said to have entered and exited the ground via an underground tunnel.

Moses played strongly during the game against the Warriors despite the off-field incident.

The Parramatta star has been in the news over the past week as the race for his services at the end of his current contract heats up.

Parramatta are reportedly set to table a monster offer which will lock him into the club for life, however, the Wests Tigers are said to have also had internal discussions around bringing Moses back to the club he left for Parramatta a number of years ago.